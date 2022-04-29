Woman's bravery commended as the Doncaster man who abused her for years is jailed

Christopher Dee, 41, also known as Christopher Williams, formerly of Nelson Road, Edlington, was jailed for four years during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, April 27.

Dee was found guilty of offences including coercive control and threats to damage property, and was acquitted of a charge of rape, following a trial at the court.

Speaking after his sentencing, Detective Constable Alexandra Owen said: “I am pleased that Dee has been rightly handed a custodial sentence.

“He terrorised his victim over a number of years, controlling, abusing her and being violent.

“I hope that, whilst it cannot undo the pain he has caused, this sentencing can help to provide her with closure and enable her to move forward in her life.

“I’d like to commend her bravery and courage in coming forward and reporting what was happening to her.

“If you are suffering from abuse or violence of any kind, or you know someone who is, please speak to us. You are not alone. We are here, we will listen and we will take steps to support you.

The court heard how Dee subjected his victim, a woman in her 40s, to years of abuse, dating back to 2013.

He was arrested on 8 February 2021 after his victim bravely came forward and reported what he had done to her.

Whilst on bail, Dee breached his bail conditions and repeatedly harassed his victim, threatening to harm her and burn down her home.