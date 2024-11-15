Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who fearlessly plunged into a Doncaster river to save a man has been honoured at the National Police Chiefs Council’s annual Police Public Bravery Awards.

Melanie Smith was one of two gold winners from South Yorkshire recognised at the prestigious awards, held at The Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield yesterday evening (Thursday 14 November).

The awards honour selfless members of the public who have placed themselves in dangerous situations, protected others, defended communities, prevented crime or actively assisted police.

Melanie had been observing as police tried to help a man spotted on the wrong side of a bridge in Doncaster on 4 October 2023.

Melanie Smith (centre) pictured with NPCC Chair Gavin Stephens (left) and Deputy Cheif Constable Sarah Poolman from South Yorkshire Police (right).

He was believed to be having a mental health crisis, and officers were communicating with him while stopping traffic and calling for specialist support.

The man asked for a cigarette, indicating he would then come down, but instead jumped off the bridge into the water.

Officers ran down to the riverside - as did Melanie. She pointed out the man to police, said she was a strong swimmer, and jumped into the water.

Melanie shouted that she could see a stronger current ahead which meant the spluttering man could have been pulled under. She managed to swim to the middle of the river, grab the man and start swimming back to meet wading officers.

Stephen Kelly (centre) pictured with NPCC Chair Gavin Stephens (left) and Deputy Cheif Constable Sarah Poolman from South Yorkshire Police (right).

Together they got the shivering man, who was unresponsive, to the bank where he was lifted out of the water.

HGV driver Stephen Kelly was also given a gold award. He saw a mum being attacked by an uncontrolled and powerful bull breed dog on Thursday 17 August 2023.

She had been pushing her young child in a pram with her small dog on a lead along Doncaster Road, Doncaster, when the larger dog attacked.

Stephen immediately stopped his vehicle and ran to assist. He intervened, making the attacking dog release its grip, and restrained it by its collar despite continuing aggressive behaviour.

He was able to secure the dog with rope to a fence. Stephen then stayed at the scene until the woman, who had sustained significant and life-changing injuries, was taken to hospital for emergency surgery to save her hand.

The 16-year–old owner of the dog was referred to the Youth Justice Service and received a community resolution outcome. The dog was put down.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “Melanie and Stephen bravely and selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to help people who were strangers to them. In both cases, the outcomes could have been so much worse without their heroic assistance.

“They’re shining examples of why these awards are important.

“Every day we ask our police officers to put themselves between harm and the public.

“Even with training, safety equipment and support from other police officers, this takes great bravery to deliver.

“But when members of the public support another person - often a stranger - or support the police in their jobs they do so without the same training or knowledge.

“This outstanding courage needs to be recognised and it is my honour to do so through the Police Public Bravery Awards.”

Melanie and Stephen were given a gold-plated, solid silver medal created by The Sheffield Assay Office.

Other winners included people who saved others from knife attacks and assisted police struggling to detain violent suspects.