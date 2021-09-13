Woman wanted over child neglect offences could be in Doncaster, police say

Kathleen Lawrence, 32, from Peterborough, is believed to be moving across the country.

Camrbridgeshire Police urgently need to contact her to discuss the offences and ensure the wellbeing of her four children.

Lawrence could be anywhere in England but is known to have links in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Luton, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.

Kathleen Lawrence has been moving around the country and has links to Doncaster.