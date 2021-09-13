Woman wanted over child neglect offences could be in Doncaster, police say
A woman wanted in connection with child neglect offences could be in Doncaster, police have said.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:17 pm
Kathleen Lawrence, 32, from Peterborough, is believed to be moving across the country.
Camrbridgeshire Police urgently need to contact her to discuss the offences and ensure the wellbeing of her four children.
Lawrence could be anywhere in England but is known to have links in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Luton, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.
Anyone with information on Lawrence’s whereabouts or any possible sightings is urged to contact police on 101.