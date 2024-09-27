Woman taken to hospital after Doncaster road traffic collision after which her moped and budgies were stolen.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At 6.18pm on Sunday (22 September) police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Watch House Lane.

It is reported that a red Yamaha moped was involved in a collision and the rider, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious. She has since been discharged.

Following the collision, it is reported that the woman’s moped was stolen.

Officers carried out extensive enquiries, but no suspect has been identified. The investigation has been filed pending further information coming to light.

A friend of the woman told rhe Free Press: “My friend was travelling with her budgies, secured safely in the box in transit carriers (which they are used to and happy in, they go everywhere with her), and came off the bike. Paramedics checked the birds and confirmed they were safe and well inside their secure carriers following the accident. They rushed her to hospital LEAVING THE BIRDS IN THE BIKE on the side of the road!!!!

“Despite her protests, they insisted on rushing her to the hospital and would not allow her a chance to get someone to come and get the birds. At the first opportunity she got, she discharged herself and made her way back to the address she was given by the paramedics as to where they had left the birds.

“The bike has been stolen INCLUDING THE BIRDS INSIDE!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by 101. Please quote incident number 765 of 22 September 2024 when you get in touch.