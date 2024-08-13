Woman suffered significant bruising, broken bones and a cut to her face after collision with an off-road bike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after a woman suffered significant bruising, broken bones and a cut to her face after she was involved in a collision with an off-road bike.

A group of around seven women and young children were walking through Carcroft Park in Skellow Road, Doncaster, at around 1.30pm on 25 July when they noticed a bike riding around an adjacent field.

It is reported this bike was then ridden directly towards the group, colliding with one of the women and a five-year-old boy.

The rider of this bike, who was reportedly using a mobile phone while riding the bike, is understood to have spoken with the group before riding off without providing any details.

The boy suffered a cut to his head and grazes to his back and arm, with the woman sustaining a cut to the face, significant bruising, a broken or fractured arm and swelling to her face, side, abdomen and leg.

She has agreed for pictures of her face in the aftermath of the collision to be shared with the public to show the extent of the injuries she suffered.

PC Jayne Parish said: "This was a terrifying incident which caused significant injuries to a woman and left the whole group upset and shaken by what they had witnessed.

"We remain in contact with the victim and have been carrying out numerous enquiries to find the person who was riding the bike and collided with the group.

"We are now issuing a description of a person we would like to identify as part of our investigation as we feel they may be able to assist with our enquiries."

He is described as a white teenager, of a medium build and is believed to be around 15 to 17-years-old with short strawberry blonde hair.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the bike, which is reported to be a green and black off-road bike, believed to be 125cc or above, with the rider said to have been wearing a white and black helmet.

Can you help?

If you have information please phone 101, quoting incident number 426 of 25 July.

You can also report information via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling the freephone number 0800 555 111.