Woman rushed to safety after Doncaster man arrested following police chase

Police were called to Tolney Lane, Newark, at around 2.20am on Sunday 1 May after receiving reports of a woman in distress.

Response officers were quickly on the scene and soon located a car which was driven away at speed.

The abandoned vehicle was located a short time later in the Tolney Lane area.

A Doncaster man was arrested after a police chase.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to safety by officers.

Lewis Buck, 34, has been charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Buck, of Crabtree Road, Doncaster, was released on bail and will next appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.