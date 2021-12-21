Woman punched twice in the face after altercation in Armthorpe

Police were called at around 1.15pm on Monday, December 13, following reports that a female in her 40s had been assaulted by a male.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:16 am

It is reported that the caller had been following a blue Citroen through Armthorpe, when it came to an abrupt stop, causing the caller to perform an emergency stop.

The caller and male driver of the Citroen exited their cars and had an altercation, which allegedly led to the man becoming aggressive and punching the victim twice in the face, before making off.

Did you witness the altercation?

