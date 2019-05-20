Woman pedestrian hit after ‘dangerously driven’ car mounts kerb in South Yorkshire village

A woman pedestrian has been hit by a car which mounted the kerb in a South Yorkshire village.

The incident happened just after 2.50pm on Sunday, May 5, when a 29-year-old woman was walking along Moor Lane South towards Ravenfield.

Moor Lane South, Ravenfield (photo: Google).

The woman is reported to have had an altercation with a man, who is then said to have followed her in his car, a silver Skoda Fabia, while driving in ‘a dangerous manner’.

As the victim approached the concrete bridge on Moor Lane South, the suspect is said to have driven his car onto the kerb and collided with her.

The woman suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment, police say.

Officers now believe that a man and woman walking nearby saw what happened and they are now appealing for them to come forward.

If you have any information about the incident, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 555 of 5 May 2019.