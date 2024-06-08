Woman in court after being arrested for drinking in street in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jun 2024, 15:00 BST
A woman has been arrested and has appeared in court after being found drinking in the street in Doncaster.

A spokesperson for Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A female street drinker in Conisbrough has been arrested and placed before court for breach of their Community Protection Notice conditions.

" Doncaster NPT South will continue to take positive action against offending in the local community, to improve the lives of other local residents.”

Anyone wanting to report anti-social behaviour can contact police on 101.