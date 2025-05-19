Woman hospitalised after reported robbery and assault in Doncaster shopping centre.

Police are appealing for information following reports of a robbery and assault at a Doncaster shopping centre.

At 11.55am on Thursday 17 April, it is reported that a number of items were stolen from the Trespass store at Lakeside Village.

A 48-year-old woman attempted to intervene in the robbery and it is alleged that she was assaulted, requiring hospital treatment.

Officers are investigating and have released a CCTV image of a man and a woman they would like to speak to as they may be able to help with enquiries.

The man is described as white, in his mid-30s to 40s, and of a slim build. The woman is described as white, in her 30s or early 40s, of a slim build, and with long straight blonde hair.

Do you recognise either of them?

If you can help, you can pass on information online here: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by using the online live chat function, here: Contact us | South Yorkshire Police

You can also call 101. Please quote incident number 372 of 17 April 2025 when you get in touch.