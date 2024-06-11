Woman hit in the head by a hammer after chasing hunters in her tractor in Doncaster
On Tuesday 2 April 2024 at 5.40pm it is reported that several men and dogs were seen hunting deer on farmland in Lodge Lane, Braithwaite.
It is reported that the group were confronted by a woman, causing the group to leave the scene in a van.
The woman then followed the men in her tractor, at which point, one of the men threw a hammer at the tractor, smashing the vehicle’s windscreen. The victim was hit by the hammer and suffered a head injury.
One suspect is described as medium build with short, dark straight hair.
Officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and have now released an e-fit of two men believed to be involved. Do you know these men?
If you can help contact police via https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101 quoting 14/64141/24 when you get in touch.