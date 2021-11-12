Woman driver left 'shaken up' as 'Pornhub casting car' blocks her on Doncaster road

The woman says she was on her way to work and was driving through Armthorpe at 1am when the incident happened.

She posted: “Just to make others aware I was on my way to work and a Silver Audi TT with a Pornhub sticker on the back window attempted to block the road and wouldn’t allow me to pass when he kept stopping in the middle of the road.

"He did this all the way from Tesco express all the way to the long road up to Sainsburys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car was sporting a Pornhub sticker similar to this one.

"Eventually stopped - I managed to pass and was then flashing his lights continuously. It really shook me up as it was so early and there was no one around.

"Just to make other girls aware who may be walking the streets on driving in the early hours.”

“It was worrying that he had a sticker that said Pornhub casting car. All very weird. It’s really shaken me up im dreading driving to work that way now.”

Pornhub is one of the world’s biggest internet pornography sites with more than four million explicit videos.

Others said that a car with a similar sticker has been spotted in Rossington.