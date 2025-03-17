Woman assaulted with knife and wooden bat in Doncaster as attacker flees

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:40 BST

A woman was assaulted at a house in Doncaster with a knife and baseball bat before her attacker fled the scene.

Police and ambulances crews were called to Mexborough following the incident last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.59pm on Sunday (16 March) following reports of a disturbance in Cambridge Street, Mexborough.

“It is reported that a man brandishing a knife and a wooden bat assaulted a woman and made threats of violence before fleeing the area.

Police were called to a house in Cambridge Street in Mexborough after a woman was attacked.Police were called to a house in Cambridge Street in Mexborough after a woman was attacked.
“Officers attended the scene and spoke to the victims, with an investigation since launched.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Residents reported a number of ambulances, the air ambulance and numerous police cars in the street following the incident.

Anyone who may have information about the attack can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact indepedent UK charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.

