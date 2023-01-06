News you can trust since 1925
Woman assaulted after she attempted to stop a man escaping from police in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are wanting to speak to a woman who may have been assaulted in Doncaster yesterday (Thursday 5 January).

By Stephanie Bateman
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 5:08pm

At around 4.55pm, a woman is believed to have been assaulted and her shopping damaged after attempting to stop a man who was making off from officers at the bus interchange.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to the woman to thank her and check on her welfare.

Officers would like to check on the woman involved