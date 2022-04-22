Woman arrested for drink driving after smashing into three cars in Doncaster

Police were called to Woodhouse Road in Wheatley last night where they discovered three cars had suffered damage.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 10:23pm last night for reports of a road traffic collision on Woodhouse Road in Doncaster.

"It is believed that a grey Vauxhall Corsa collided with three vehicles on the road, causing damage to a black Chevrolet Spark Plus, a black Peugeot 107 and a grey Audi A3.

The woman was arrested after crashing into three cars in Doncaster.

"Officers attended the scene and the driver of the Corsa, a 30 year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit.

"She has been released on police bail."