Woman arrested for drink driving after smashing into three cars in Doncaster

Police were called to Woodhouse Road in Wheatley last night where they discovered three cars had suffered damage.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call at 10:23pm last night for reports of a road traffic collision on Woodhouse Road in Doncaster.
"It is believed that a grey Vauxhall Corsa collided with three vehicles on the road, causing damage to a black Chevrolet Spark Plus, a black Peugeot 107 and a grey Audi A3.
"Officers attended the scene and the driver of the Corsa, a 30 year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit.
"She has been released on police bail."
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111,