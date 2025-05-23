Woman arrested after driving into man and stabbing woman with needle

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2025, 13:03 BST

A woman has been arrested after driving her car into a man, attempting to assault him and then stabbing a woman with a needle in Doncaster city centre.

Police were called to Silver Street yesterday afternoon after violence flared, with both of the victims taken to hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 5pm on Thursday (22 May), we were called to reports of violence in Silver Street in Doncaster.

“It is reported that a woman drove into a 40-year-old man at low speed before leaving her vehicle and attempting to assault him.

Police were called to Silver Street after violence flared.

“The woman allegedly then assaulted a 51-year-old woman by stabbing her with a needle.

“Both victims attended hospital as a precaution.

“Officers attended and arrested a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of Criminal Attempts Act offences and she has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

