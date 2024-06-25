Woman, 83, fighting for life after horrific suspected arson attack on her home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a suspected arson attack on a house in a South Yorkshire village.

The fire started in the early hours of Monday morning, with fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent to the scene.

Two people, including an 83-year-old woman, who were in the property were taken to hospital, with one of them suffering from what South Yorkshire Police have described as life threatening injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, on Thomas Street, Swinton, and have sealed off the property while they carry out their investigations.

The aftermath of the house fire.

Police said in a statement: “At 12.48am on June 24 we responded to reports of a fire at an address on Thomas Street, Swinton. It is also reported a vehicle outside the property was on fire.”

They said that South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the Ambulance Service were called to the scene and two occupants were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“The woman is believed to have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries,” the statement added, while the man suffered minor injuries.

Police say they believe the fire was started deliberately, and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Thomas Street, Swinton. Photo: Google

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101. Quote incident number 034 of 24 June 24 when you get in touch.