Woman, 74, remains in hospital after suffering serious injury after hit and run in Doncaster
On 9 October at 7.30pm, officers received reports of a road traffic collision on Edenfield Road in Edenthorpe.
A pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman, was injured in the collision. She suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital where she currently remains.
Since the incident officers have been following several lines of enquiries and are now appealing for more information. It is believed the car involved is dark coloured.
Were you in the area at the time of the collision?
If you can help, please get in touch via https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 quoting incident number 839 of 9 October 2024.