Woman, 65, faces heroin dealing and weapon charges after Doncaster raid
A 65-year-old woman is facing heroin dealing after a “signifcant amount of drugs” and weapons were found at a house in Doncaster.
On September 11, police executed the warrant in Westminster Crescent, Intake.
Karen Stray, 65, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of a weapon.
Daniel Hirst, 39, of the same address faces the same charges.
They were both due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 13 September).