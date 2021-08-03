Woman, 58, jailed after being found with two large knives in Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre

Claire Bason, 58, was spotted acting suspiciously in the Frenchgate Centre on 27 April this year by officers using a knife arch to track people carrying blades.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “As we set up the knife arch, we noticed Bason acting oddly, trying to avoid the area and evade officers who attempted to speak to her.

“She was stopped and searched, and officers promptly discovered two large knives in her handbag.”

Claire Bason has been jailed for ten months after police found her carrying large knives in the Frenchgate Centre.

Bason, of Bridge Hill, Doncaster, was handed a ten-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article in public at Sheffield Crown Court last week.

A statement added: “This result demonstrates how important our proactive policing operations are and the value of deploying methods such as knife arches.