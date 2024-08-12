Woman, 31, taken to hospital after a car collided with railings before driver made off in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At 8.52am on Sunday 11 August, police responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Bawtry Road, at the junction with Rose Hill Rise in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that a black Vauxhall Astra collided with railings, causing injuries to a 31-year-old pedestrian.

The ambulance service attended the scene, and the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries which are not life-altering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle is reported to have left the scene following the collision.

A section of Bawtry Road was closed this morning (Monday) but has since reopened.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released without charge. Enquiries are ongoing.