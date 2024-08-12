Woman, 31, taken to hospital after a car collided with railings before driver made off in Doncaster

At 8.52am on Sunday 11 August, police responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Bawtry Road, at the junction with Rose Hill Rise in Doncaster.

It is reported that a black Vauxhall Astra collided with railings, causing injuries to a 31-year-old pedestrian.

The ambulance service attended the scene, and the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries which are not life-altering.

The driver of the vehicle is reported to have left the scene following the collision.

A section of Bawtry Road was closed this morning (Monday) but has since reopened.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released without charge. Enquiries are ongoing.

