Woman, 27, named following fatal two vehicle collision
Humberside Police were called at around 6pm to reports that a silver Seat Leon and an orange Kia Sportage had been involved in a collision on the A161 High Street.
Emergency services attended however Imogen, who was driving the Seat, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family continue to be supported by officers at this difficult time and are thoughts remain with them.
A passenger of the Seat, as well as the driver and passengers of the Kia, were taken to hospital to be treated for what is believed to be minor injuries.
Police continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist officers with enquiries to please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 344 of 14 December.