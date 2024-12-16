Woman, 27, died at the scene following a two car collision
A call was received at around 6pm to reports that a silver Seat Leon and an orange Kia Sportage had been involved in a collision on the A161 High Street.
Emergency services attended, however the driver of the Seat, a 27-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family have been informed.
A passenger of the Seat, as well as the driver and passengers of the Kia, were taken to hospital to be treated for what is believed to be minor injuries.
A spokesman said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist officers with enquiries to please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 344 of 14 December.”