Witnesses and dashcam sought following serious collision that left woman, 84, in a critical condition in Doncaster

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam and information following a road traffic collision in Doncaster yesterday (Saturday 11 November) that has left an 84-year-old woman in a critical condition.

At around 12.50pm yesterday afternoon, roads policing officers attended a collision on Carr Lane in the Edlington area of Doncaster involving three vehicles.

It is understood that a white and purple Mazda RX8 was travelling away from Edlington when it was in a collision with a grey Citroen C4 and a grey Toyota Auris, both travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Mazda and a passenger from the Auris were both taken to hospital. The passenger from the Auris remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The collision involved three vehicles.

A police spokesman said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have have dashcam footage of the collision.“If you believe you can help, get in touch online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 424 of 11 November.

"Please include the incident number in the email subject line.”