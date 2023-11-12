Witnesses and dashcam sought following serious collision that left woman, 84, in a critical condition in Doncaster
At around 12.50pm yesterday afternoon, roads policing officers attended a collision on Carr Lane in the Edlington area of Doncaster involving three vehicles.
It is understood that a white and purple Mazda RX8 was travelling away from Edlington when it was in a collision with a grey Citroen C4 and a grey Toyota Auris, both travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Mazda and a passenger from the Auris were both taken to hospital. The passenger from the Auris remains in hospital in a critical condition.
A police spokesman said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have have dashcam footage of the collision.“If you believe you can help, get in touch online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 424 of 11 November.