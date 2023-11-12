News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Witnesses and dashcam sought following serious collision that left woman, 84, in a critical condition in Doncaster

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam and information following a road traffic collision in Doncaster yesterday (Saturday 11 November) that has left an 84-year-old woman in a critical condition.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At around 12.50pm yesterday afternoon, roads policing officers attended a collision on Carr Lane in the Edlington area of Doncaster involving three vehicles.

It is understood that a white and purple Mazda RX8 was travelling away from Edlington when it was in a collision with a grey Citroen C4 and a grey Toyota Auris, both travelling in the opposite direction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Mazda and a passenger from the Auris were both taken to hospital. The passenger from the Auris remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Most Popular
The collision involved three vehicles.The collision involved three vehicles.
The collision involved three vehicles.

A police spokesman said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have have dashcam footage of the collision.“If you believe you can help, get in touch online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 424 of 11 November.

"Please include the incident number in the email subject line.”

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form.