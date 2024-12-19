'Without your support, we don't think she would be with us today' - family's gratitude to Doncaster officers who rescued girl on bridge
The girl and her family wrote the card and sent it to police to express their sincere gratitude for their work during and since the incident earlier this year.
In the card (pictured here but anonymised), the family wrote that they don't think she'd still be here today without the intervention and support of police.
The card reads: "She seems a lot better in herself these days and we as a family can't thank you all [enough] for what you have done for us.
"Without your support, we don't think she would be with us today, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
Doncaster Response Inspector Chris Milnes added: "PC Robyn Huckerby has been in regular contact with the family and recently visited her at home with her family, along with PS Hannah Cox.
"The family cannot thank SYP enough. They said she is a completely different person and have said it is all down to the police that helped her on the bridge that night."