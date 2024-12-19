'Without your support, we don't think she would be with us today' - family's gratitude to Doncaster officers who rescued girl on bridge

Police officers in Doncaster who helped a girl down from a bridge during a concern for safety incident have been sent a heartwarming Christmas card with a message of thanks for their work in bringing her to safety and getting her help for her mental health problems.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girl and her family wrote the card and sent it to police to express their sincere gratitude for their work during and since the incident earlier this year.

In the card (pictured here but anonymised), the family wrote that they don't think she'd still be here today without the intervention and support of police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The card reads: "She seems a lot better in herself these days and we as a family can't thank you all [enough] for what you have done for us.

This thank you card was sent by the girl and her family to officers in Doncaster.

"Without your support, we don't think she would be with us today, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Doncaster Response Inspector Chris Milnes added: "PC Robyn Huckerby has been in regular contact with the family and recently visited her at home with her family, along with PS Hannah Cox.

"The family cannot thank SYP enough. They said she is a completely different person and have said it is all down to the police that helped her on the bridge that night."