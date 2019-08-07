Windows boarded up at Doncaster pub where police say there was no disturbance
Windows have been boarded up at a Doncaster pub and restaurant where police were called to reports of a disturbance.
Officers were called to The Highwayman in Woodlands on Monday after a concerned motorist called police after witnessing a group of men outside the pub.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that staff and customers at the pub had been spoken to about a possible disturbance – but that no-one had seen anything.
Now photos have emerged of the pub and restaurant on Great North Road with several windows boarded up.
It is not clear how long the boards have been in place.
A police spokesman said: “Just after 5pm on Monday 5 August, police received a report from a concerned passing motorist of a group of males outside the Highwayman public house on Great North Road and a possible disturbance.
“When officers arrived at the location there was no one present.
“Staff and customers at the pub were spoken to and no one had seen anything.”
We have contacted pub owners Stonehouse Restaurants for comment.