Wheelie bins, vehicles and piles of rubbish have been set on fire deliberately in Doncaster
Doncaster firefighters have had to tackle several deliberate fires this week including a vehicle and a wheelie bin.
On October 10 A wheelie bin was accidentally on fire at 7:30pm on Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Rotherham station attended the incident.
They left at 7:55pm.
Firefighters from Maltby station were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8:15pm on Sheepwash Lane, Tickhill, Doncaster.
The crew came away at 9:05pm.
On October 11 A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7:25pm on Avenue Road, Instoneville, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Askern station attended the incident. They left the incident at 7:45pm.
On October 12 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 12:05am on Brooke Street, Wheatley, Doncaster.
The crew came away at 12:20am.
Two fire crews from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 12:50am on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster.
The crews left the scene at 1:45am.