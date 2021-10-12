Wheelie bins, vehicles and piles of rubbish have been set on fire deliberately in Doncaster

Doncaster firefighters have had to tackle several deliberate fires this week including a vehicle and a wheelie bin.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:16 am

On October 10 A wheelie bin was accidentally on fire at 7:30pm on Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Rotherham station attended the incident.

They left at 7:55pm.

The latest fire incidents in Doncaster.

Firefighters from Maltby station were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8:15pm on Sheepwash Lane, Tickhill, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 9:05pm.

On October 11 A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7:25pm on Avenue Road, Instoneville, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Askern station attended the incident. They left the incident at 7:45pm.

On October 12 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 12:05am on Brooke Street, Wheatley, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 12:20am.

Two fire crews from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 12:50am on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster.

The crews left the scene at 1:45am.

