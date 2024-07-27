Wheelie bin campaign launched in bid to stop speeding in Doncaster village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team have teamed up with Armthorpe Parish Council have been working hard to tackle what police have described as “the most common issue in the area” – speeding vehicles.
A spokesperson said: “The Parish Council has worked collaboratively with Doncaster East Neighbourhood team and Doncaster Council’s Stronger Communities team to deter speeding vehicles in the
village.
"Over the next few weeks most of the residents in Armthorpe will be provided with a slow-down sticker for their wheelie bin.
"No, this is not asking your wheelie bin to slow down, it is for the passing vehicles who will hopefully see the message and take the appropriate action.
"Please display the stickers on your bin, and help spread the message that speeding vehicles are not welcome in the village of Armthorpe.”
You can report speeding to police on 101.