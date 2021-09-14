"What the hell is happening in Doncaster?" Calls for action after latest violent attack

A man in his 20s is still recovering in hospital after a suspected machete attack on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads on broad daylight on Saturday night.

Police have said the latest attack is not connected to a series of gang related shootings and stabbings which have erupted across Doncaster since March.

Incredibly, no-one has been killed in the shocking wave of violence, but many believe it is only a matter of time before someone dies following at least 11 separate shooting incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been a string of shooting, stabbings, violent crimes, rapes and sexual assualts in Doncaster across 2021.

Numerous people have also been seriously injured in knife related crime over the course of the last few months. There have also been a number of rapes and serious sexual assaults on the town’s streets.

And worried residents are calling for more action from South Yorkshire Police to tackle the escalating violence.

It also comes after a recent row between Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones who has called on South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings for better policing for the town, calling it ‘under resourced and inconsistent’ as it was revealed the town has one of the region’s highest crime rates.

One worried resident said: “What the hell is happening in Doncaster. It’s like the Bronx.”

Tilly Tunt posted: “Welcome to Doncaster twinned with The Bronx, Detroit and Irapuato - the most dangerous town in South Yorkshire.”

Lloyd Kelly wrote: “Donny is going right down the pan at an alarming rate. Somebody get a grip.”

Lizzie Lou added: “Unfortunately this behaviour is rife in cities – Liverpool, Manchester etc all times of day with the turf wars and general gun and knife crimes even happening in some shops

“Seen that happen in those places but never would I have thought it would be on the increase in a small town as it seems to be becoming the case. Honestly is nowhere sacred?”

Betty Bucknell wrote: “Town’s got more of this happening every week now. Someone has to own up - why nothing's happening to stop it? More knife and gun crime than ever before – why?”

Norman Lamb posted: “I think the Mayor should be making a statement and answering questions as well as the so called police commissioner because they need to seriously get a grip before it any worse.”

Ken Taylor responded: “Nothing to do with the mayor or the police commissioner, it’s down 100% to the low lifes of Doncaster - that is if you think the low lifes would listen to these people.”

Helen-Michael Armstrong said: “Doncaster seems to be a no go area for traffic cops, every night of the week you see the same high power cars speeding around the outskirts of town.

"I'm very sure that any confrontation with these idiots would be met with violence. Who exactly is manning the CCTV around Doncaster?”

Another posted: “Come on South Yorkshire Police - sort these scumbags out before it gets worse.”

Zoe Turpin wrote: “There seems to be something every other day now, it's getting so out of hand.”

TIMELINE OF VIOLENCE IN DONCASTER

March 29: Shots are fired at a house in Broxholme Lane, Wheatley. Windows are broken in the night time attack

April 10: A woman is raped in St Aidan's Church yard Wheatley Hills

April 12: A house in Maple Avenue, Cantley, is attacked by gunmen. Armed response officers are deployed and two people are arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A short time later, officers receive reports of an abandoned vehicle, a blue Subaru Forester on Mill Street, Armthorpe. A number of weapons are located at the scene.

April 29: A house and three cars in Malvern Road, Intake are shot at. No one is injured in the incident.

May 6: A man, 30, is seriously injured in a shooting at a house in Aldesworth Road, Cantley with Graham Del Mar, 52, charged with attempted murder.

A 15-year-old boy and two men aged 18 and 27, who were arrested are released under investigation.

May 16: Residents living in Thorne Road and Winchester Avenue, Wheatley report hearing a ‘volley of gunfire’ as windows are shot throught at another property.

May 18: Shots are fired at the house on Aldesworth Road again, and the property set alight. A car parked outside the house is also damaged.

May 20: A house in Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley is sealed off after a house and car are fired at by men with guns

May 21: A number of properties in Exeter Road, Wheatley have windows shattered after men open fire in the street.

June 6: A 15 and 16 year old are arrested after shots are fired at a house in Thorpehall Road, Edenthorpe.

June 10: Shots are fired at a house in Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane following an earlier incident in which drivers of cars faced off with weapons following a collision.

June 17: Two men are seriously injured after a machete attack at a gym in Skellow

July 14: A man was arrested after the attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl in Elmfield Park in broad daylight

August 1: An 18-year-old woman was attacked in Armthorpe Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. A man has appeared in court charged with attempted rape.

August 8: A path leading to the Trans Pennine Trail from Centurion Way, Bentley was sealed off after a woman in her 20s, was raped

August 13: A man in his 60s suffers serious injuries after being stabbed in Somerset Road, Hyde Park

August 18: A man, 24, is seriously injured after being shot in Bentley Road.

August 23: Police in Doncaster reveal they are investigating two rapes on the same day while in a separate incident a man perforfmed a sex act in front of a shocked dog walker.

August 25: A 51 year-old man was injured after a number of separate shootings in the Milner Road area of Balby

September 1: A 45-year-old man is taken to hospital with stab wounds following an incident near to Doncaster Interchange.