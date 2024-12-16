"We'll keep you safe in city centre this Christmas," Doncaster police chief pledges

With Christmas just around the corner, many of you will no doubt be gearing up to do your Christmas shopping and enjoy the festivities in the run up to the big day, which is now just days away.

For some, Christmas is a time for winding down, but our policing operations and activities remain as active as ever during this busy period as we strive to continue keeping you safe and combatting crime and anti-social behaviour in your area.

We know how important it is to be visible and available to members of the public should they need any support, advice or guidance, and with the city centre set to get busier in December, we have created bespoke patrol plans to ensure we have additional visibility in this area over Christmas.

We have worked with our colleagues at City of Doncaster Council to coordinate hotspot patrols in the run up to Christmas in prime locations in the city centre.

Chief Supt Pete Thorp of South Yorkshire Police.

This will see neighbourhood officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team conduct visible patrols in the busy city centre, and my encouragement would be to please go and speak to them while they are out and about doing these patrols.

Everything we do in policing is shaped by you and your concerns, and please remember that we are here to listen.

I can guarantee that our officers will welcome you with a smile and help you the best they can with any queries or concerns you have.

We have also re-instated our Christmas cabin which is now in place near the clock corner in St Sepulchre Gate having launched on Saturday (7 December).

A police constable and police community support officer will be at the cabin on a daily basis to offer advice, guidance and support to those who need it, and further assistance will be provided by partners in the council and St Leger Housing.

Christmas really is a time for unity and togetherness, and that is why we want to be there to support you however we can over the festive period.

I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and I hope we can continue working together to keep Doncaster a safe, welcoming and prosperous place for people to live.