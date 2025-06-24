"We'll find you," say Doncaster police in fresh clampdown on nuisance bikers

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:40 BST

Police in Doncaster have issued a fresh warning to nuisance bikers plaguing the city’s streets, warning riders: “We’re coming for you.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team says officers have been tackling the issue in the Conisbrough area and said: “We are aware as you that off-road and/or stolen bikes are one of our key local issues.

"Along with locating and seizing a number of these vehicles and taking action on riders, we have also been compiling a list of potential offenders.

“At this point, around eight have been given Community Protection Notice Warnings advising them of further sanctions if they continue this form of anti-social behaviour.

Police in Doncaster are continuing to tackle the scourge of nuisance bikers.

"The message... if you are doing this, then you are committing criminal offences and you will be identified and dealt with accordingly.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure that our local residents are safe in their own communities.”

You can report off-road bikers on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

