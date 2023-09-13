"We'd like to have a chat," say police to driver involved in Doncaster hit and run
Police have told the driver of a car involved in a Doncaster hit and run: “We’d like to have a chat.”
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Sep 2023
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST
Officers from Doncaster North NPT want to trace the driver of the vehicle which was recovered in Scawthorpe earlier this week.
A spokesman said: The vehicle was recovered after it had been involved in a fail to stop incident.
"If this is your vehicle please get in touch as we would like to 'have a chat.’
You can contact police on 101.