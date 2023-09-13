"We'd like to have a chat," say police to driver involved in Doncaster hit and run

Watch more videos on Shots!

Officers from Doncaster North NPT want to trace the driver of the vehicle which was recovered in Scawthorpe earlier this week.

A spokesman said: The vehicle was recovered after it had been involved in a fail to stop incident.

"If this is your vehicle please get in touch as we would like to 'have a chat.’

