Weapons recovered and two arrested as part of proactive operation to tackle most serious violence

Two wanted men have been arrested, and six weapons recovered, as part of a proactive winter violence campaign to tackle most serious violence across South Yorkshire.

This initiative has generated an additional 670 hours of proactive policing the streets.

Work to reduce most serious violence, including knife crime, takes place every day in South Yorkshire, and so far this month officers have carried out a series of searches and taken proactive measures to combat knife carrying.

During a search in Rotherham last Tuesday (4 February), officers recovered five knives that had been stashed in a bush.

On Monday (10 February), officers recovered a knife during an open land search in Doncaster.

Meanwhile, officers from the proactive road crime team posted ‘cease and desist’ letters at the addresses of known habitual knife carriers and made two arrests.

‘Cease and desist’ letters alert recipients to the fact that officers believe they are committing an offence and warn them to stop, otherwise further action could be taken.

A 52-year-old man who was wanted for breach of a court order was arrested and has been remanded into custody.

Officers also arrested Christopher Hodges, aged 45, of Millfield Road, Doncaster, who was wanted for failure to appear at court to face charges for possession of a bladed article.

Hodges appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday and has been bailed with conditions ahead of his next appearance at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 31 March.

During a targeted search of Sheffield city centre locations yesterday, officers recovered a Samurai style sword, Stanley knife, hammer, and drug paraphernalia.

Sergeant Simon Kirkham, from the Hotspot Response Hub, said: “It is essential in tackling knife crime that we are not just responding when a knife has been used, but are also working to prevent people carrying knives in the first place.

“This means engaging with residents we know are more likely to carry knives, and taking these weapons off the streets during searches.

“Some of the weapons we recovered this month may have been hidden away for later use. Instead, they will be safely destroyed.”

Sgt Kirkham added: “We also work closely with our partners and community leaders on early prevention and intervention work with young people. Under 18s sadly make up the group most likely to be caught in possession of a knife, and many do so to gain social status, or because they wrongly believe they need to protect themselves from others carrying a knife.

“It’s important to remember that 99.75 per cent of people in South Yorkshire do not carry a knife. Every knife being carried or concealed on our streets is one too many and puts communities and the carrier themselves in danger.”

If you feel pressured to carry a knife, or you are worried about a young person who may be getting into dangerous situations, help and support is available on the Knives Take Lives website: www.knivestakelives.co.uk

The Hotspot Response Hub is a Home Office-funded initiative, which places officers in hotspot areas which unfortunately see higher levels of violence.

As part of the hub, officers conduct both plain clothed and highly visible patrols, weapon sweeps, engagement stalls and education session in local communities, and use facilities such as knife arches, drones and general purpose search dogs to support activities.