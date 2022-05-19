Weapons found as police carry out fingertip search at Doncaster beauty spot

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery as part of Operation Sceptre, a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing knife crime on Britain’s streets.

It is not clear exactly what type of weapons were found or where in the search, which took place at Denaby Crags.

A spokesman said: “Officers have again been out and about as part of Operation Sceptre.

Police carried out a search for weapons at Denaby Crags.

"This is to target weapons in the community, including knife crime and with the intention to reduce offending.

“Our searches, covering key hotspot areas like Denaby Crags have proved to be fruitful, with weapons located and seized today, making your communities a safer place.