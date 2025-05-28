"We will find you," Doncaster police warn criminals after stolen car is seized

Police in Doncaster have warned criminals: “We will find you,” after recovering a stolen car which will now undergo forensic analysis.

The vehicle was seized by Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team and a spokesperson said: “Your Conisbrough NPT have recovered yet another stolen vehicle.

"This was located off Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough and has been seized for forensic analysis.

"We will continue to work hard to prevent crime before it happens, but also work tirelessly to link offenders to offences through information, intelligence and evidence.

The stolen car was recovered in Conisbrough.The stolen car was recovered in Conisbrough.
"The message is that if you are committing crimes in our communities – we will find you and you will be dealt with accordingly through the criminal justice system.

"It is our mission to continue to drive crime and anti-social behaviour down in Conisbrough, Denaby and the surrounding areas.”

You can report car crime on 101 or to CrimeStoppers in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.

