Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'Out of control' dog destroyed in emergency response to horrifying dog attack in Wath, Rotherham

A man has suffered ‘serious’, potentially life altering injuries after a horrific attack by a dog in a South Yorkshire village.

He was one of two people injured in the attack, which is understood to have ended with the dog being shot dead by police because of concerns more people could be injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police say they were called to the incident on Monday, late in the afternoon, on Denman Road, in Wath on Dearne, Rotherham. They said a 54-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, and a 31-year-old man received serious and potentially life-altering injuries.

Denman Road, Wath. Photo: Google

They said in a statement: “At 4.34pm on Monday 3 June officers responded to reports of a dog bite incident in which two people had been injured.

“Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to capture the dog, however it was unable to be controlled and posed a risk of escaping and causing further injuries, and preventing access for ambulance staff to reach those injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Authorisation was given to destroy the dog to prevent any further injuries.”

They added that enquiries were ongoing to try to find out how the dog came to be dangerously out of control, and officers were appealing for witnesses to the incident, as well as anyone with CCTV footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information can get in touch with police online on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by phoning them on 101.

If you are emailing CCTV footage, then please email it to [email protected]. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either way they should make reference to the incident number, '675 of 3 June 2024' in the subject line of your email or in their call or message

You can also pass information on anonymously through Crimestoppers via the Crimestoppers website.