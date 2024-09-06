Watch: "Waste of space" who raided Doncaster pizza restaurant caught on CCTV

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This is the moment a brazen burglar raided a Doncaster pizza restaurant – and was dubbed a “waste of space” by bosses keen to identify the raider.

The attacker, sporting a hood, hit at The Rustic Pizza Co. in the early hours of this morning, damaging fittings and stealing items from the premises.

A spokesperson for the restaurant shared CCTV of the incident via social media and said: “Unfortunately this waste of space broke into our restaurant last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are still open but please bear with us whist we get everything sorted.

The Rustic Pizza Co has released CCTV of the raid on its restaurant.placeholder image
The Rustic Pizza Co has released CCTV of the raid on its restaurant.

"I know it’s very unlikely but if anyone has any idea who this guy and his mate on the bike outside is please message us privately so we can pass this onto the police.”

The incident happened shortly before 2am at the restaurant which first opened its doors to customers in July 2023 following a switch from the Wool Market.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice