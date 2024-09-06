Watch: "Waste of space" who raided Doncaster pizza restaurant caught on CCTV
The attacker, sporting a hood, hit at The Rustic Pizza Co. in the early hours of this morning, damaging fittings and stealing items from the premises.
A spokesperson for the restaurant shared CCTV of the incident via social media and said: “Unfortunately this waste of space broke into our restaurant last night.
"We are still open but please bear with us whist we get everything sorted.
"I know it’s very unlikely but if anyone has any idea who this guy and his mate on the bike outside is please message us privately so we can pass this onto the police.”
The incident happened shortly before 2am at the restaurant which first opened its doors to customers in July 2023 following a switch from the Wool Market.