Watch: "Waste of space" who raided Doncaster pizza restaurant caught on CCTV

This is the moment a brazen burglar raided a Doncaster pizza restaurant – and was dubbed a “waste of space” by bosses keen to identify the raider.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker, sporting a hood, hit at The Rustic Pizza Co. in the early hours of this morning, damaging fittings and stealing items from the premises.

A spokesperson for the restaurant shared CCTV of the incident via social media and said: “Unfortunately this waste of space broke into our restaurant last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are still open but please bear with us whist we get everything sorted.

The Rustic Pizza Co has released CCTV of the raid on its restaurant.

"I know it’s very unlikely but if anyone has any idea who this guy and his mate on the bike outside is please message us privately so we can pass this onto the police.”

The incident happened shortly before 2am at the restaurant which first opened its doors to customers in July 2023 following a switch from the Wool Market.