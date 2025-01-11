Watch: Dramatic video shows stinger used by South Yorkshire Police in high-speed chase

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 05:00 GMT
This was the scene as police officers successfully used a stinger to bring a dramatic pursuit involving three burglary suspects to a halt.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 8, 2025), after a Kia Picanto failed to stop for officers in the Wath area of Rotherham.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “After it sped off, officers from our Roads Policing Proactive Team carefully pursued the Kia to Mexborough where a stinger was successfully deployed to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 8, 2025), after a Kia Picanto failed to stop for officers in the Wath area of Rotherham | South Yorkshire Police

“The occupants of the stolen Kia attempted to flee the scene but our officers made three swift arrests, with two men, aged 21 and 19, and a 16-year-old boy detained and brought into custody.

“A search of the Kia led to further stolen property being identified and recovered by officers.

“The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped to steal, with the 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, and the 21-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of illegal drugs.

“All three were taken into custody and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Sergeant Andy Smith, of Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: "The occupants of the stolen vehicle showed a complete disregard for public safety as they ignored our requests to stop and instead led officers on a pursuit in which they drove at excessive speeds.

"Officers from our Roads Policing Group acted diligently and professionally to pursue the vehicle and safely bring it to a stop by deploying a stinger at a critical moment.

"Even after being halted by the stinger, the suspects still tried to flee the scene, but officers worked quickly to apprehend three people and bring them into custody.

"We will actively pursue vehicles that fail to stop for officers when it is safe to do so, and I hope this emphasises our commitment to fighting vehicle crime and keeping our communities safe."

