Watch video: Murder investigation underway after death of 42-year-old man found in Doncaster alleyway this morning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At 5.31am today (19 September), a member of the public alerted police station staff to reports of an injured man in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road.
Officers and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a man with serious injuries.
The man was taken to hospital in an ambulance where he was sadly pronounced dead despite the best efforts of medical professionals.
A scene remains in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area, while officers continue their work.
Police would urge anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 123 of 19 September 2024.
You can also report information online via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.