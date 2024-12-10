Watch the video: Driver ploughs into car and shop in Doncaster - and then flees

The dramatic moment a dangerous driver smashed into another car and then ploughed into a shop before fleeing the scene in Doncaster has been revealed as police released footage of the crash after he was jailed.

Neighbourhood officers in Thorne arrested wanted man Henry Gaskin just minutes after he crashed his car into the shop – and he has now been sentenced to a total of 16 months in prison.

On 5 November 2024, local PCSOs spotted a black Suzuki Vitara linked to a wanted man, prompting more officers being deployed to the area to search for the vehicle.

Gaskin, who was driving the Suzuki dangerously through the streets, crashed the car into a shop near the junction with Grange Road and Marshall Road, prompting him to flee the scene to try and evade justice.

Henry Gaskin crashed into a Mercedes and then a shop before fleeing the scene.

However, he didn't get far as officers were alerted to his attempt to run, resulting in the 29-year-old's arrest a short time later.

When questioned by officers in interview, Gaskin tried to pin the blame on another person and falsely claimed he wasn't driving the vehicle.

Dashcam footage showed Gaskin climbing out of the passenger side of the Suzuki, however, it became clear that he did this as the driver's side door would not open, with forensic results also proving he was the driver at the time of the collision.

The vehicle was also in collision with a Mercedes at the junction of Grange Road and Marshall Road.

Gaskin later pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving while disqualified, damaging property, possession of cannabis and using a vehicle without insurance.

Gaskin, of Lands End Road, Thorne, was sentenced to one year and four months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (6 December).

PC John Sharp, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Gaskin knew the net was closing in on him and he is fortunate no one was seriously injured when he crashed the car into a shop.

"He caused a considerable amount of damage to a local business before fleeing the scene to try and get away from our officers.

"However, we ensured that additional resources were deployed to the area to arrest Gaskin and prevent him from evading justice.

"I hope the communities of Thorne and Moorends can feel reassured by the action taken in this case and feel safer knowing Gaskin will spend a considerable length of time in prison."

Gaskin has also been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years and must take an extended test to regain his licence.