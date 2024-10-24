Watch the video: Dramatic moment police stormed Doncaster cannabis factory
After obtaining a warrant, officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team forced entry into the house on Broughton Avenue in Bentley.
Inside, they found two rooms each containing an elaborate and sophisticated cannabis set up with medium-sized plants, lights, watering equipment and circuit boards.
Sergeant Kelly Ward said: "The electricity in the property had been bypassed in order to cultivate the cannabis.
"This poses a huge fire risk and since executing the warrant, we have been in contact with the electricity board who have made the house safe.
"Cannabis isn't a harmless drug, and the sale of it is often linked to organised crime groups (OCGs) who inflict misery, havoc and violence on our local communities.
"It funds the activities of these OCGs and the people who look after these grows are often vulnerable to exploitation.
"We will carry on gathering more and more intelligence to secure drugs warrants and stop the production of cannabis in order to create safer neighbourhoods and communities for residents to enjoy."
A 34-year-old man was arrested last Wednesday (16 October) in connection with the incident on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include: • Heavy smell of cannabis • Windows blacked out • Excessive condensation on windows • Blocked letterbox • Heavy use of anti-odour devices • Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time • Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.
If you are concerned about drugs in your area, you can report it to police via 101, through the South Yorkshire Police website or by dialling 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information to police anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can also use the website to report information to South Yorkshire Police online: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.