Watch the video: A day in the life of a frontline Doncaster police officer

They are at the heart of uniformed policing and as the name suggests, they are often the first ones to respond to whatever incident or emergency has been called in by a member of the public.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's fair to say that no two hours, let alone two days, are the same for response officers and their role is pivotal as they provide a frontline response to whatever situation lies in front of them, regardless of the dangers and complexities that may come with it.

PC Joel Palmer-Morrison is a response officer who is based at Doncaster's College Road Police Station, just outside the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been a response officer for three-and-a-half years and we join him for part of a 10-hour shift as he provides us with a snapshot of what a typical day looks like for him and his colleagues.

PC Joel Palmer-Morrison has given an insight into the daily dealings of a police response officer in Doncaster.

The word "typical", however, is one that can't be applied to the role of response officers due to the huge array of incidents they might find themselves at.

"We can get called to anything and everything," PC Palmer-Morrison explains. "It could be a shoplifting, a public order offence, domestic assaults, breaches of the peace - it's anything and everything, and no matter what incident we are facing we have to be ready to respond to it accordingly."

His first call out on shift that evening requires him to blue light to reports of a woman who has suffered a serious injury after being attacked with an axe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he arrives at the scene, alongside other colleagues in response, it is his job to assess the situation in front of him and the risk to the public - a key duty as a response officer.

"We are always carrying out risk assessments and this begins the moment we are assigned a job," says PC Palmer-Morrison.

"En route to the scene of this particular job, I communicated with the call handler to assess the latest information and intelligence relating to the job so I could be as prepared as possible for what I was about to face.

"When we arrive at the scene, we have to think about preserving key evidence and making enquiries with regards to this, which could be gathering CCTV as well as witness or victim statements or conducting house-to-house visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We risk assess everything and follow the National Decision Model which helps us explain why we did what we did in that instance or during that particular incident.

"It's important to note too that our assessment of risk can change as incidents progress and that’s why we've got to be receptive to any threats or vulnerabilities that may appear during the course of an incident."

The victim in this case was taken to hospital and after preserving evidence at the scene, the investigation into this assault was taken over by CID.

As well as arresting a man who was wanted for prison recall, PC Palmer-Morrison was also called to a report of concern for the safety of a woman following an alleged assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A call had come in from a member of the public and after arriving at the scene, it was PC Palmer-Morrison's responsibility to speak to all the parties involved to gain a clearer understanding of what had happened.

"We take every report that comes into us seriously and for this particular incident, it was important to risk assess any vulnerabilities or safeguarding issues.

"There was no evidence of any assault having taken place but before I left the scene, I needed to ensure that I had taken relevant witness statements and spoken to everyone who was involved for their own safety and for our own documentation.

"We often encounter individuals with complex needs or vulnerabilities and it's imperative we assess and evaluate any potential harm and signpost them towards agencies where they can access further support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as working reactively as response officers, there is also a proactive element to their job as they manage their own investigations which stay within response teams.

PC Palmer-Morrison says: "Our primary duty is to respond to incidents and in doing so, protect the public from harm, but we also work to carry out arrest attempts for wanted individuals, collect witness or victim statements for ongoing investigation and bring detainees into custody.

"The job really is multi-faceted, and you therefore really have to manage your time and workloads effectively.

"The blue lighting and responding to incidents is obviously exciting but reaching the end goal of an investigation and securing justice for a victim is incredibly rewarding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Palmer-Morrison has faced his fair share of incidents as a response officer. He has been attacked on duty and come across some harrowing, traumatic and violent situations but he knows that if he needs assistance, his colleagues are only a call away.

"We are very visible to the public as response officers and I've faced incidents where I've been attacked by someone resisting arrest and I once came face to face with someone who brandished a baseball bat.

"That can be quite scary but I know that if I press my button for assistance, my colleagues will arrive to help me, and that's really reassuring.

"We are a really close-knit team. We're like a family almost - we're all in it together and always looking out for each other."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Palmer-Morrison says being a response officer was always his dream job

Being a response officer had always been PC Palmer-Morrison's dream job so when the opportunity presented itself for him to join the force in January 2022, it's one he couldn't turn down.

Three years later and he is still enjoying the thrills and unexpected natures of whatever the job throws at him.

"For all-round training and the best insight into what it's like to work for the police, there really is no better job than being in response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You'll encounter anything and everything and it will leave you well equipped to take on a whole range of other roles within the force, so it really is great for your career.

"You are constantly problem-solving and risk assessing, and you can go from one incident, where you might be arresting a key suspect, to another, where you might be saving a person's life, in a heartbeat.

"Ultimately, we are there to preserve life, fight crime and protect the general public and it's a role I feel privileged to be able to carry out.

"This is a job I've always wanted to do. It hasn't disappointed and it's the best job I've ever had."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to follow in PC Palmer-Morrison's footsteps and become a response officer, you can find out about the roles and entry routes available to you on the SYP website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/police-forces/south-yorkshire-police/areas/careers/join-team-syp/.