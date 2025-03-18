Watch police video as van driver trying to steal fuel from a construction site is caught after a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Doncaster
Last Thursday (13 March) around 9.45pm, officers traced a Ford Transit van suspected of being involved in a break-in at a building site in Armthorpe.
After it ignored police requests to stop and tried to flee the area, response officer PC Luke O’Donnell engaged in an authorised pursuit with the vehicle.
The driver of the van resorted to driving on the wrong side of the road on multiple occasions and even driving through a farmer’s field, reaching excessive speeds during the pursuit which lasted around 14 minutes before the driver decamped and tried to flee.
Quick on his tail, PC O’Donnell chased after the suspect on foot and was supported by other officers who were able to apprehend and arrest him – with a police dog also getting involved in the action to ensure the culprit driver did not get away.
A search of the vehicle revealed two bags of white powder suspected to contain Class A drugs. Officers also found an electric syphoning kit with a petrol pump along with 94 25-litre drums.
PC O’Donnell said: “After being notified of a burglary in progress at the construction site, response officers mobilised quickly to get to the scene and pursue an offender.
“The manner of the suspect’s driving was erratic and reckless, with other drivers forced to brake harshly due to him overtaking vehicles and driving at excessive speeds in a bid to get away from police.
“Commercial burglaries have a devastating impact on victims and the local community, and we will continue to apprehend those committing these crimes so we can bring the offenders to justice.”
Following this incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences, as well as possession of Class A drugs, going equipped to steal, fraud and criminal damage.