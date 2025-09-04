Watch: Police make string of arrests in day-long Doncaster crime blitz

Police have made a string of arrests in Doncaster as part of a huge day-long blitz on crime and anti-social behaviour.

Operation Duxford’s crackdown on crime in Doncaster saw 14 arrests with seven vehicles seized and even more intelligence gathered around those involved in this type of criminality.

More than 70 officers from across the force teamed up with partner agencies for a targeted day of action.

It followed weeks of intelligence and information gathering, with five warrants executed at properties across the district, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs, dangerous weapons and stolen motorbikes.

Officers initially assembled in the rain outside Conisbrough’s Ivanhoe Centre for a morning briefing led by Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Adrian Luscombe.

While this was taking place, officers from Doncaster’s Operation Fortify team, which tackles serious violent crime and organised criminality, were carrying out arrest attempts of people linked to vehicle crime.

This resulted in four people being arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, with another two arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The warrants were executed under Section 8 of the Theft Act and Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and resulted in two arrests.

Following a raid of an address in Woodlands, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Inside the property, officers recovered a stolen motorbike, which was being stored in the kitchen, with enquiries now underway to return the bike to its rightful owner.

Another warrant executed at an address on the St James Estate led to a 22-year-old man being taken into custody on suspicion of drug offences.

Levi Melville, of Grove Place, has since been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.

He appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today (4 September) and has been released on conditional bail ahead of his next hearing before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 October.

Officers also recovered two stolen motorbikes during this particular warrant.

Other arrests on the day saw one man detained on suspicion of driving with no insurance or tax, with officers seizing his vehicle and removing it from the roads. A wanted shoplifter was also arrested in the centre of Doncaster, with a drugs warrant leading to a man being arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

Speeding remains one of the most dangerous behaviours on our roads and to combat this as part of Operation Duxford, neighbourhood officers conducted a Speedwatch operation at various sites.

Working alongside the DVLA, the operation led to 39 speeding tickets being handed out across 11 locations, with 42 vehicles found to be driving with no tax.

High visibility patrols were carried out in communities across the south of Doncaster, supporting the daily work of the neighbourhood policing team in engaging with residents in towns and villages in the area.

Barbershops were also visited with welfare checks conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by our Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Team and there have been engagement stalls across Doncaster.

Doncaster South NPT Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: “We are very aware of the impact of vehicle crime on residents in the south of the city and across other parts of Doncaster as well.

“Every day, officers and staff work alongside partners to tackle this issue and a lot of this work goes on behind the scenes and isn’t always in the public’s view.

“Operation Duxford is our chance to show you just how committed we are to finding the perpetrators of vehicle crime and other associated criminality.

“The operation was the result of months of planning and the momentum to tackle this issue will now continue as part of our daily policing business in the weeks and months to come.

“As well as taking enforcement action with 14 arrests, we also engaged with members of the community which helped us to learn even more about the issues affecting you and gathered even more intelligence which will help us take action against those involved in vehicle crime.

“The information you provide to us allows us to act and take action against those committing these crimes and I want to thank those who have got in touch for their support as it really is appreciated.

“I would urge you to continue reporting crimes to us through the various mechanisms and channels available. That includes our non-emergency 101 number, the South Yorkshire Police website and anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“With your support, we can continue to take more action to make Doncaster a safer place for everyone to enjoy.”

To report crime, please call police on 101 or report information via the website. In an emergency, always call 999.

If you want to report information to police anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org. It is a free, confidential service and if you use it, your details will not be shared with police.