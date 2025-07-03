Watch: Police chopper hunts down man who made his way on to house roof refusing to come down
The police helicopter was out this afternoon in the hunt for a wanted man.
It is understood the chopper was hovering over the Harworth and Bircotes areas for some time.
The Free Press has since been sent this image of a man who climbed onto the roof of a house and refused to come down for officers.
Residents are speculating that it is an escaped prisoner.
We have asked the police for more information and will bring you more when we can.