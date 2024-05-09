Watch: Multiple arrests as police carry out Operation Duxford raids across Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Doncaster have carried out multiple arrests in a string of raids as Operation Duxford returned to the city’s streets.

Targeting vehicle crime and antisocial behaviour, the long running campaign hit the streets of the city yesterday, with a focus also on nuisance off-road bikers.

A series of warrants were carried out at multiple premises across the city, along with arrests attempts of suspects linked to vehicle crime and various traffic operations.

It led to multiple arrests for a number of offences, including conspiracy to commit burglary, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, production of cannabis and possession of stolen vehicle parts.

Operation Duxford returned to the streets of Doncaster.

It came as part of a day of action which saw a large cohort of officers assemble at Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium for a briefing yesterday morning before they carried out a series of planned and coordinated activities across the district.

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: “We know just how devastating vehicle crime and antisocial behaviour can be and we won’t allow the perpetrators of this criminality to continue wreaking havoc in our local communities.

“Lots of work goes on to build intelligence on known offenders and bring the criminals associated with these crimes to justice and yesterday was our chance to show you just how seriously we take crimes of this nature.

“With multiple warrants and arrest attempts taking place across the course of the day, it shows just how committed and dedicated we are to taking action.

“I would urge any members of the public with concerns regarding vehicle crime, antisocial behaviour and off-road bikes to please report these incidents to us immediately so we can properly investigate.”

South Yorkshire Police have said they will be posting more content in relation to yesterday’s Operation Duxford on its channels over the course of today, as well as later in the week.

To report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.