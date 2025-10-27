Watch: More than £600,000 of drugs found as police bust Doncaster cannabis factories

More than £600,000 worth of drugs has been seized by officers in Doncaster during a series of warrants which uncovered two dangerous cannabis factories hidden inside terraced homes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) worked alongside Home Office Immigration Enforcement Teams to search multiple properties in the Nether Hall Road area of the city.

Inside one of the homes, they found a huge cannabis farm spread over five rooms, including the cellar, loft, bedrooms and a bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A raid at another nearby property resulted in the discovery of another cannabis farm, with a 46-year-old man arrested by officers at the scene.

Police have busted open cannabis factories in Doncaster.

He has since been charged with production of cannabis and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court next month.

The warrants executed on Tuesday (21 October) form part of wider work conducted by Doncaster Central NPT to tackle drug supply in the area, with over £1m of cannabis seized from a total of five addresses over the past month.

Speaking on the impact of these cannabis factories and the significant danger they pose to residents and communities is Sergeant Maw, of Doncaster Central NPT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In both of the properties where cannabis farms were discovered, the electricity meters had been bypassed which runs the risk of creating sudden fires and explosions due to loose connections and wiring.

"This is a huge hazard to neighbouring properties and local communities and upon discovering this, we notified the Electricity Board who have since made both addresses safe.

"Cannabis cultivations like the ones discovered this week are frequently linked to serious and organised criminal networks who are involved in gang violence and drug dealing which threatens the safety of the communities we serve.

"We will continue to plough resources into dismantling drug cultivations and in turn, disrupting organised crime groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are worried about drug dealing or cannabis cultivations in your area, please report information and intelligence to us so we can take appropriate action."

You can contact police on 101 or get in touch via the website. In an emergency, always call 999.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the Crimestoppers website to report information anonymously.