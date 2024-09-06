Watch: More than 20 arrested and drugs and weapons seized in Doncaster police swoops

More than 20 people have been arrested and drugs and weapons seized after a number of police swoops across Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Significant amounts of Class A drugs and dangerous weapons were taken by officers as part of the ongoing Operation Duxford crack down on crime in Doncaster.

The operation saw more than 100 officers flood the streets of the borough to undertake a range of warrants, activities and searches following extensive planning and intelligence gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 22 people have been arrested as part of the operation, which was focused on tackling vehicle crime and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups (OCGs).

Police made a number of arrests across Doncaster.

It saw ten warrants executed at properties and premises in Doncaster, with 12 vehicles recovered and five firearms or weapons seized by officers.

A warrant executed at a property in Bentley led to four arrests, with two imitation firearms, a crossbow and an axe also seized from the address, along with over a dozen car keys suspected of being linked to stolen vehicles.

Unaccounted cash to the estimated value of £20,000 was also recovered, with 310 cannabis plants discovered during raids on properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A warrant at a premises suspected of being used as a vehicle ‘chop shop’ also led to two arrests for handling stolen goods with one stolen engine recovered following a thorough search of the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Ronayne, who led this Operation Duxford, said: “This was a real show of intent to show just how seriously we take vehicle crime and other illegal activities in Doncaster.

“The work that went into this operation gives a snapshot of the unwavering and dedicated efforts shown by teams across the district all-year round and outlines just how committed they are to ensuring criminals get locked up and brought to justice.

“This operation was shaped by the concerns and issues you have raised. No one deserves to have their vehicle stolen by criminals and we’ve seen first hand the impact it has on victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are constantly gathering intelligence on vehicle crime offenders and locating stolen vehicles so they can hopefully be reunited with their owners.

“The information we gather from people is crucial in this regard. We were shown fantastic support by members of the public during Operation Duxford and I would urge people to continue cooperating with us and giving us information so we can tackle the crimes affecting you and deliver justice.

“I would like to thank everybody involved in Operation Duxford as well as key partners and agencies who supported us and helped us deliver a successful operation.”

Roads Policing Group officers also conducted speedwatch and traffic operations during the operation, with SYP’s Off-Road Bike Intervention Team (ORBiT) carrying out patrols of hotspot areas for off-road bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers engaged with members of the communities by sharing crime prevention advice leaflets and the force’s Modern Slavery Human Trafficking (MSHT) team visited restaurants to engage with workers and owners and offer safeguarding advice to any vulnerable individuals suspected of being at risk of exploitation.

The 22 arrests included four arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm, with another four arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. There were also arrests for theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, shoplifting and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.