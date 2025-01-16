Watch: Man breaks into car, steals wallet and goes on Doncaster spending spree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a thief broke into a car, swiped a wallet – and then went on a £180 spending spree in Doncaster.

CCTV cameras captured the man trying car door handles in the Bennetthorpe area – and then successfully getting inside one vehicle to make off with bank cards.

The victim said: “He searched cars across the road and then he went to my neighbour’s car.

"Then he went in my car and stole my wallet and other personal belongings from the dashboard and boot.

CCTV captured the man breaking into a car in the Bennetthorpe area.

"He then spent £180 on my debit card.

"At first I thought it was just my car, but it was others too when I checked CCTV. This person is a danger to the community.”

The incident took place at around 4am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Thursday 9 January, we responded to reports of a theft from a motor vehicle from Manor Drive in Doncaster.

“It is reported that an unknown individual broke into a man’s car, stole a wallet from inside, and used the victim’s bank cards, spending around £180.

“Officers investigated and have been unable to identify an offender.

"The incident has been filed pending further lines of enquiry becoming available.

“If you have any information that could aid officers with their investigation, please contact us online or call 101, quoting investigation number 14/14149/25.”

You can contact police online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.