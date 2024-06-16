Watch: How police in Doncaster have taken 150 shoplifters off city's streets
Earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police shared how reports of retail crime have fallen dramatically in Doncaster city centre, with over 150 people convicted of shoplifting offences over a six-month period
Between November 2023 and April 2024, 201 suspected shoplifters were arrested by officers, with 157 of those convicted in court.
In turn, the number of reports of shoplifting in Doncaster city centre has also fallen from 224 in August 2023 to 51 in February 2024.
It’s thanks in part to a dedicated retail crime team who are turning the tide on shoplifters in the centre of Doncaster.
Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central NPT, said: “We set up a small, dedicated retail crime team whose job is to capture evidence, take victim and witness statements, compile and check CCTV footage and task PCSOs to different retail crime investigations.
"They work across a multitude of cases and have been able to recognise patterns of offending by repeat offenders, which enables us to identify them early within the process and carry out arrest attempts.
"With their superior knowledge of cases and offenders, they are then able to build complete packages which we can present to the CPS in order to secure the relevant charges."
